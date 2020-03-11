The United Nations Secretary-General’s envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths has arrived at Sana’a International Airport on Wednesday, ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council meeting.

According to media sources, the UN envoy will meet with a number of officials in the National Salvation Government, as part of his effort to reduce military escalation, particularly in Ma’rib and Jawf provinces. Griffiths is also set to listen to the Yemeni representatives as preparation for a new round of consultations.

Griffiths previously discussed with officials of the coalition-backed puppey government in Ma’rib and Riyadh on the chances of a possible military truce.

The UN envoy’s visit comes at a time when fighting fronts in various Yemeni provinces are escalating, after the Yemeni army liberated Jawf province.