The United Nations Envoy in Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has arrived in Ma’rib province on Saturday morning, sources reported.

According to the sources, Griffiths will hold several meetings in Ma’rib as part of an attempt to de-escalate, after the Yemeni revolutionary forces took control of large areas of Ma’rib and Jawf province, and are drawing close to liberating Ma’rib city itself.

Sources reported about Griffiths’ visit to Marib, where they confirmed that the UN envoy is “trying to mediate to prevent a new wave of fighting and prevent the war from spreading to Ma’rib and the oil resources of Safar.”

“Either the fighting stops and the political process resumes, or Yemen slides back into conflict and suffering,” the UN envoy said in statement during his visit.

“Ma’rib must be ensured that the province continues to be a safe haven for displaced people and does not become a hotbed of conflict.”

Griffiths called for an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities and the start of a comprehensive political process that allows for accountability.