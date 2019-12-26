The United Nations Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordination Mark Lowcock has on Wednesday expressed his concern about the armed attacks on international organisations in the occupied city of Dhalea, southern Yemen.

Lowcock considered these attacks a “dangerous escalation, targeting humanitarian workers in Yemen,” calling on the concerned authorities to investigate the attacks.

The UN official indicated that 12 international relief organisations have suspended their activities due to the armed attacks that targeted their headquarters during the past few days in Dhalea city. It is possible that this suspension was the goal the the Saudi attack, in a campaign to further increase the suffering of the Yemeni population.

The headquarters of three international humanitarian organisations in Dhalea were targeted by rocket-propelled grenades, which led to the injuring of workers and the destruction of the buildings and their contents, according to the UN official.

Lowcock noted that the number of beneficiaries of those organizations operating in Dhalea is about 217,000 citizens.