Since the beginning of this week, UAE militias have started to close fuel stations in the Socotra archipelago, thus triggering a major fuel crisis, local media reported on Sunday.

Al-Mahrah News quoted local residents as saying that UAE tools prevented residents of the province from obtaining oil derivatives, and spread rumors among citizens that the crisis was caused by the Hadi government.

The site pointed out that this inflammatory campaign is aimed at imposing Abu Dhabi’s plans to take over the sale of oil derivatives on the island.

The website added that the UAE has been disrupting the arrival of oil shipments from several Yemeni ports for more than 10 days to force the island’s local authority to use oil suppliers from Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, the UAE’s militias closed a station in Mori, west of the island, by force, calling for the UAE oil company ADNOC to sell fuel in the Socotra archipelago.

The website quoted a local authority source as saying that the UAE “wants to control the oil market in the archipelago as if it’s its own, and not a Yemeni island. This is what the UAE also wants to do in the rest of the southern provinces”.