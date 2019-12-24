Military sources have revealed the dimensions of the UAE’s intention to separate the city of Mocha and declaring it a new province by distancing it from the province of Taiz that it is part of.

On Monday, sources told media outlets in the southern provinces that the UAE is “trying to establish a new province in the west coast that includes al-Mocha and some Yemeni islands, and hand over its management to Tariq Afash, in order to negotiate with him in the future as an influential figure authorized to manage those areas, like the Southern Transitional Council does.”

They stressed that the UAE continues to implement its plans in Yemeni hands, in an attempt to separate Mocha from Taiz, and to besiege Hadi’s forces by drawing them into military conflicts.

The same sources explained the seriousness of the UAE plot, as it will cost Taiz its port and its important geographical location on the Red Sea, and put it into the focus of a new conflict.

The move is part of the UAE’s efforts to control coastal areas, in order to tighten its influence in order to achieve its economic objectives, as Yemen enjoys an important strategic position due to its international shipping lines.

The importance of Mocha port comes due to its proximity to the international corridor in the Red Sea, while the Strait of Bab al-Mandeb is of great importance to international trade andbis considered a strategic route for oil trade between the Gulf states and the world. The strait allows direct communication between the Arabian Gulf and the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.