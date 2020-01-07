A southern Yemeni journalist said on Tuesday that the UAE has been carrying out construction works in the vicinity of Mocha port in Taiz province, with a view to establish “a military airport and a base for launching drones.”

Journalist Anis Mansour, who is affiliated with the Islah Party and works as editor-in-chief of the Hunaaden.net news website, explained that the UAE has started building a new coast guard camp in the area opposite Mocha port, adding that it contains “a dock for boats and a command and control centre.”

He indicated that the mercenary commander Tariq Afash has selected individuals and officers from his UAE-funded forces, and subjected them to intensive training by Emirati and Israeli officers in Yakhtol camp, five kilometers north of Mocha city, to carry out unknown tasks.

“Tariq Afash forces prevent citizens from approaching and photographing the construction works,” the journalist added.