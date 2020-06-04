The United Arab Emirates has not contributed in the so-called “donors’ conference for Yemen”, which was organized by Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

According to Yemen Portal news website, the UAE missed the financial donor conference, which indicates the exacerbation of UAE-Saudi differences over Yemen.

Yemeni politicians and media have slammed the donors’ conference, saying that “the Yemeni people only get crumbs from these donations.”

The critics added that the “UN organisations are working to invest in the human tragedy to raise donations, while merely spending that money under for their own salaries.”

Saudi Arabia has failed to raise the funding needed to meet Yemen’s humanitarian needs in the coming months.

While the UAE has not announced any financial contribution, the National Salvation Government has stated it considers Riyadh’s hosting of the conference an “investment in Yemeni blood,” according to Al Jazeera .

The United Nations confirmed that its participants pledged $1.35 billion in humanitarian assistance to Yemen, while UN Secretary-General António Guterres said international aid agencies estimated the funding needed to cover humanitarian aid to Yemen from June to December at at least $2.4 billion.

The pledges announced in Riyadh are only half of the $2.6 billion promised by international donors at last year’s conference, according to the Associated Press.

The National Salvation Government of Yemen has called the conference a sign of hypocrisy, stating that if Saudi Arabia really wanted to help Yemen, they would simply end the war.