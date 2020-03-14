Emirati newspaper Al-Arab has attacked the Saudi-led coalition and accused it of sowing confusion in the Yemeni conflict, as well as displaying a lack of impartiality in the implementation of the Riyadh agreement.

According to the newspaper, the Saudi-led coalition is “no longer qualified to sponsor the Riyadh Agreement and protect it from collapse.”

“The confusion of the coalition in dealing with the Yemeni file extended to its way of managing the difficult and complex relationship between the Southern Transitional Council and the government of Abdrabbu Mansour Hadi,” the newspaper added.

The newspaper continued by stating that “the confusion in the coalition ranks has diverted it from its neutrality, thereby losing the capacity to sponsor the Riyadh agreement and protect it from collapse.

The newspaper accused the Hadi government of trying to “play on the differences between the Southern transitional Council and Saudi Arabia, in order to strain the relationship between the two parties.”

The newspaper said that the Riyadh Agreement is “on the verge of complete collapse due to the exploitation of the Islah party.”