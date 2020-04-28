The UAE occupation forces have turned the Yemeni island of Mayon into a military base, a corridor for the entry and exit of its mercenaries and an entry for their support in Aden and the rest of the occupied areas in southern Yemen.

According to a report published by al-Arabi al-Jadeed newspaper, the UAE has rehabilitated the Mayon military airport, which it also uses to support its agents on the west coast, as well as those in Aden.

“The UAE continues to tamper with vital and strategic areas and parts of Yemen, with a focus on scattered islands, one of the most important buried wealth in the country,” the report said.

Yemeni military and security sources spoke of the violations on the island of Mayon, in the heart of the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait which links the Red Sea with the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, amid Abu Dhabi’s attempt to replicate what it had done in Socotra, the newspaper said.

“The UAE has isolated the 13-square-kilometer island, with a population of about 250 people, from its Yemeni surroundings, in an attempt to cut it off and deprive any Yemeni party of control of the Bab al-Mandab Strait,” the newspaper quoted the sources as saying.

According to the sources, the UAE has imposed numerous measures to prevent access to the island, with exception of a few mercenaries whom it absolutely trusts, including a number of journalists and media professionals, while others are prevented from reaching the island.

The newspaper quoted a senior source in the local authority in Aden province, and another in the Aden Ports Corporation. The sources confirmed that local Yemeni authorities are not even able to know the conditions of the people on the island, and no Yemeni official has been able to reach or visit the island since the UAE took control of it in October 2015.

Four of the residents of the island spoke to the newspaper, revealing the UAE occupation practices in Mayon, pointing out that the UAE forces deliberately harassed fishermen in the process of fishing, in addition to entering and breaking into citizens’ homes under flimsy pretexts, and preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid to the island.

According to the residents, only the UAE part of the Red Crescent is allowed to work on the island

The sources confirmed to the newspaper that the flag of Yemen has been forbidden to be raised on the island of Mayon, while the UAE flag is raised instead as well as the flag of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council. This symbolic deed shows the blatant colonial attitude of the Emirati forces towards the island.

Emirati delegations arrive on the island on an almost daily basis, and Emirati officers have met with a number of their mercenaries on the island, they said.

The report also revealed that there is a illegal prison in Mayon, where dozens of detainees and abductees are believed to have been transferred from the southern provinces of mainland Yemen.

The report added that the “inhabitants of the Island of Mayon suffer from the difficulty of life, and the lack of services, especially health services.” There is no hospital on the island, only a four-room health centre that, according to islanders, is not fit “even to accommodate the pregnancy of one woman.”

The report pointed out that the island of Mayon is experiencing overlapping powers, as it used to belong to the province of Aden, but because of amendments issued by the previous Yemeni governments, it became administratively under the province of Taiz, while electorally under the directorate of al-Ma’ala in Aden province, while its revenues go to the Institution of Ports of Aden. This has caused an ongoing conflict between the puppet rulers of the occupied provinces of Aden and Taiz over the island, further worsening the situation for the local population.