Dr. Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, has said that there are areas where his country “can work with Israel, such as the fight against Covid-19 and technology,” according to Reuters.

“Contacts with Israel will yield better results than other paths in the past,” Gargash said at a conference of the American Jewish Committee on Tuesday.

Gargash expressed hope that Iran would “listen to calls for negotiations.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) announced a few days ago that UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash will participate in the next session of its annual conference.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom said Gargash “makes history” by participating in the conference, noting that Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz will also be among the participants.

AJC is one of the oldest Zionist organizations in the United States and describes itself as a “global center of support for Jews and Israel”, founded in 1906.

Although the United Arab Emirates does not officially recognise the Zionist entity, there have been numerous unofficial cooperations between Abu Dhabi and the Zionist occupation force in the past