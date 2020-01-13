The confrontations and clashes between Hadi’s forces and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias have witnessed a remarkable escalation in the southeastern province of Shabwah, local sources reported on Sunday.

According to local sources, after nearly two weeks of clashes, the UAE Air Force has decided to intervene in order to curb the expansion of groups loyal to the Islah Party in Shabwah.

The sources said that the UAE warplanes carried out several raids on positions belonging to Hadi loyalist forces in al-Arm district of Bayhan district, which was captured by Saudi-backed forces during their recent campaign in the province. This comes despite the official Emirati decision to withdraw from Yemen.

The sources added that a number of Islah gunmen were killed and wounded, as well as having military vehicles destroyed as a result of UAE raids.

The sources pointed out that the bombings by UAE aircraft are linked to the events of the clashes currently taking place in Abyan province between the two parties, which come with the aim of striking the reinforcements of Islah forces in Shabwah province and preventing them from reaching Abyan.

The STC militias pursued Hadi’s forces to the Saylah area in the Lauder district in northern Abyan province, where violent clashes took place between the two forces, after the UAE-backed militias managed to expel the Islah forces from the Yarmas area in Khanfar district.

It is worth mentioning that the confrontations between the rival coalition forces in Abyan and Shabwah provinces have effectively buried any attempts to revive the Riyadh Agreement, especially since the clashes broke out just two days after the signing of an agreement between the Hadi government and the STC that vowed to calm down conflict and start the process of mutual withdrawal from the sites.