Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias in eastern Yemen have begun a new regional campaign, as Abu Dhabi prepares to deploy Sudanese mercenary troops on Socotra island.

This comes just two days after the Saudi-UAE alliance handed over the island to the STC.

Local sources said that the STC militias carried out a campaign of arrests and deportation of hundreds of people from both the southern and northern provinces, adding that most of the deportees came from Abyan, Shabwah and Mahrah provinces.

The STC has also carried out raids on the homes of Hadi government officials, where they arrested leaders, most notably the commander of the island’s air force, Colonel Abdul Rahman al-Zafani.

The sources confirmed that the move comes in the context of reprisals carried out by STC militias, which includes campaigns of abuse and pursuit of their opponents.

Sources on the Island also reported that the UAE has begun arrangements to establish a new camp in Hadiboh city, the capital of the province, in conjunction with Abu Dhabi’s notification to the STC’s command about the arrival of Sudanese troops on the island.

The coalition is seeking to turn the island at the intersection of the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden into a military base. Hadi government officials have already admitted receiving an earlier request from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to lease the island for the duration of entire century.