Unidentified gunmen have on Monday assassinated a security officer in the UAE-backed Security Belt forces in the southern port city of Aden, southern Yemeni media outlets reported.

According to the media, the gunmen killed Rashad Saleh al-Saadi,commander of the UAE-backed Security Belt unit in al-Luhom area in the east of Dar Saad neighborhood, while he was in his car at Al-Masa’abin junction

Al-Saadi was in charge of the security points in the eastern sector of the mercenary forces in Aden. Activists said on social media that al-Saadi was “shot dead by unknown assailants on the al-Musabin Roundabout in the northeast of Aden”.

According to the activists , the attackers are believed to be affiliated with Al-Qaeda, and fled to Dar Saadallah.

On Sunday, citizens found a body of one of the UAE-back militia recruits named Marwan Radhwan, who had been kidnapped from Sheikh Othman area.