The conflicts between Saudi-led coalition rival militias are spreading over all areas under coalition control in Yemen, becoming a key element in the formation of armed groups.

One of the manifestations of that conflict unfolded between militias supported by the United Arab Emirates in the west coast of Yemen. On Sunday, armed clashes took place between groups led by Tariq Saleh on the one hand, and the Giants Brigades in the city of Khokha in the south of Hodeidah province.

Local sources reported to Yemen Press Agency that clashes broke out between the two parties, against the background of Tariq Saleh’s appointment of an official to take over the levies of Khokha, which provoked the anger of Hamdi Shukri, commander of the Third Giants Brigade, consisting out of Southern Yemenis.

The two parties rushed into squabble, which later evolved into a clash in which various types of weapons were used.

The sources added that the clashes left injuries on both sides, some of them in serious condition. They were taken to Mocha hospital. The clashes have also caused serious panic among civilians in the city of Khokha.

The sources pointed out that the coastal areas under the occupation of the coalition forces suffer from constant instability due to conflicts between its militias.

The victims are usually innocent civilians, with rapes, arbitrary arrests and looting being part and parcel in the coalition-controlled areas on Yemen’s west coast.

Although Tariq Saleh’s forces and the southern Giants Brigades both follow the UAE occupation, this had not not prevented disputes and confrontations between the two.

Recently, there have been intense dispute between the so-called Tihamah Resistance, which is affiliated with Islah party militias, and the armed groups led by Tariq Saleh in the coastal areas of western Yemen, an extension of the conflict between the Emiratis and the Muslim Brotherhood in the occupied territories.