A video footage captured by a surveillance camera shows a military vehicle pickup belonging to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias hitting two citizens in one of the streets in Dar Saad district in the southern port city of Aden.

The people of the southern provinces have become victims of the crimes committed by UAE-backed militias for years.

According to the sources, the STC’s military vehicles have run over eight citizens in Abyan province during the past two weeks alone.

The amount of hit-and-runs in the area have increased to such an extend, that is is believed it is being used as an alternative to traditional assassinations by the UAE-backed militias.