The forces of mercenary leader Tariq Afash, who is being backed by the UAE, have given the so-called Tihamah Forces 24 hours to hand over a security building in al-Khokhah city to his forces, informed military sources reported on Tuesday.

Tariq Afash, nephew of former Saudi-backed Yemeni leader, gave Tihamah militia leader Ahmed Al-Kawkabani just 24 hours to hand over the building to his militants, amid tensions and practices described as “provocative” against the brigades of Tihamah .

The disputes between the coalition’s armed forces and the forces of Tihamah escalated following the kidnapping of the director of al-Khokhah directorate, who is also working on the reconnaissance office of the first brigade Tihamah.

He was released after tribal and military mediation.

Tariq Afash’s forces are trying to take control of all areas under the control of the militants, who belong to Hadi’s forces on the west coast.

Fierce clashes broke out between gunmen belonging to Tariq Afash’s forces and others in the so-called Tihamah Resistance earlier this month.