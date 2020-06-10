The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has deployed its militias in Khor Makser district, east of the southern port city of Aden, mere hours after a member of the directorate was shot dead, local sources said.

According to the sources, the STC deployed armed and masked members in the public streets of the directorate, in a state of combat readiness.

They added that the military deployment of personnel coincided with “a massive deployment of military and armoured vehicles deployed throughout the directorate and its entrances.”

The deployment came in anticipation of popular riots or reactions by citizens in Khor Maksar district, after a soldier named Salem Al-Oawdhali was killed by STC militias as they stormed the headquarters of the economic institution in al-Ma’ala district.

Assassinations and security disorder have been hitting Aden hard since early 2016, when militias backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates overran much of the country’s south.