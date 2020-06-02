The mercenary forces led by Tariq Afash, which are loyal to the United Arab Emirates invaders, have reacted to the accusations of handing over the Hanish islands in the Red Sea to Eritrea.

Rather than moving against the Eritrean invaders, however, the mercenary units have started punishing local Yemeni fishermen for having reported the involvement of Tariq Afash in the illegal handover of Yemeni territory.

Media sources loyal to coalition quoted the fishermen in Khokha as saying that they were “surprised by Tariq’s forces, which dictated and imposed restrictive measures in fishing, restricted our freedom and limited us to scarce fish sites.”

Fishermen said that Tariq’s forces on the west coast, backed by the United Arab Emirates, have on Monday issued what they called “a final warning to fishermen who raise doubts about their suspicious movements in Yemeni territorial waters.”

Mercenary forces reportedly said the fishermen were “under suspicion”, after a number of them were accused of “beijf involved in the contacts with the Houthis.”

Tariq Afash’s forces have restricted the freedom of traditional Yemeni fishermen and imposed strict measures and specific fishing sites no more than three miles from the coast, after fishermen revealed Eritrean naval movements towards Yemen’s Hanish islands.

On Saturday, 54 Yemeni fishermen were attacked by Eritrean forces near Jebel Ali, west of Great Hanish Island. The Eritrean invaders reportedly confiscated their fish, fishing equipment and seven boats and left them only one boat.

In their complaint, the fishermen stressed that “the Eritrean navy has invaded the islands of Yemen and territorial waters, with the knowledge of Tariq Afash’ Coast Guard.”

“The UAE and Eritrea have a military agreement to use Assab port and airport as an Emirati military base,” observers said.