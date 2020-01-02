A security force recruited for the Saudi-led occupation forces has stormed the Aden container port on early Thursday and looted bank funds in Aden, media sources reported.

Media sources explained that the security force also took the phones of port officials who were filming the incident.

“The raid on this port is aimed at looting money. It was not the first operation to take place in Aden, which is under the control of the occupation,” the sources said.

The soldiers who stormed the port of Aden are believed to be affiliated with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC).

According to the sources, they looted 18 billion Yemeni riyals.

Media sources further confirmed that the port administration of Aden suspended work in protest against the looting.

In other news, the body of a security officer was found today in Al Qatn City of Hadhramaut province, eastern Yemen. Sources indicated that the slain soldier was found to have suffered several gunshot wounds.