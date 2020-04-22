UAE companies have shipped about 11,000 tons of jet fuel to eastern Libya, the stronghold of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in violation of the international arms embargo, the Financial Times reported.

According to documents seen by the newspaper, the shipment was valued at $5 million at the time it was loaded in the UAE, before being delivered last month to Benghazi.

A United Nations panel of experts has opened an investigation into the shipment.

Stephanie Williams, the UN’s acting envoy to Libya, told the Financial Times that under UN regulations, aircraft fuel was considered a “combat supply” and shipping to eastern Libya could be thus constitute a violation of the embargo.

According to the newspaper, the documents stated that the fuel supplier was the company Afrifin Logistics FZE, based in Sharjah.

The documents indicated that it was loaded onto a Liberian-flagged tanker operated by the FZC.

On February 11, the Security Council extended the arms embargo imposed on Libya since 2011 until April 30, 2021.

Libya has been torn apart by civil war for years, in which Haftar and the forces of the House of Representatives are fighting the so-called Government of National Accord in Tripoli.