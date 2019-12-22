The group Prisoners of Conscience has revealed that the Saudi authorities have arrested two civilians more than two years ago, and held them ever since.

Both Omar Abdul Aziz al-Hamdi and Ahmed Zahir al-Muzaini were found to have been arrested in September 2017, without any legal reasons, the account said.

Al-Hamdi is a judicial lieutenant at the General Court in Medina, and was subjected to a secret trial in the specialiaed penal system, without eventually receiving any official sentence.

Ahmed al-Muzaini, a graduate student and social activist was also brought before the Specialised Criminal Court without a verdict, the account said.

During the period September 2017, hundreds of activists, preachers, singers, intellectuals, writers and media professionals were arrested.

For nearly two and a half years, Saudi authorities have been trying several detained activists, but are still postponing any real sentencing hearings.