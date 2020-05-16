Minister of Public Health and Population of Yemen, Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkil has announced on Saturday evening that two cases of corona virus (Covid-19) have been found in the capital Sana’a.

Dr. al-Mutawakkil stated in a press conference that one of the two cases is a 48-year-old man, while the other is a 38-year-old woman. The monster confirmed that the two cases have clinically recovered.

The Minister also said that the Ministry of Health continues, day and night, to follow up every case of suspicion, in cooperation with all the competent authorities.

During the conference, al-Mutawakkil reaffirmed the necessity of strengthening preventive measures and following the instructions issued by the Ministry of Health at all levels of society.