At least two of the prominent commanders of the so-called Amaliqa brigades forces, loyal to the UAE, were killed Yemeni army forces and Popular Committees in the western coast front.

Field military sources reported that the two commanders in the 12th Amaliqa brigade, named Ahed Fadhl Hassan al-Ma’akar and Abdullah Qassim, were killed together with several soldiers, in confrontations with the defenders of Yemen in the al-Tuyhata district of Hodeidah province