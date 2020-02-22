At least two Iranian border guards were killed last night following an attack carried out by an armed group in the south-eastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, bordering Pakistan.

Iranian police said in a statement on Saturday that a number of terrorists from the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group had advanced in the border area with the aim of striking Iranian units in the southeast of the country.

The police said that border guards had fired at the armed group, which subsequently retreated. However, the firefight cost the lives of two Iranian border guards.

The Jaish ul-Adl which Tehran designated as a terrorist organization, carries out armed attacks on Iran’s eastern border from Pakistani territory.