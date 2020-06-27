Military and intelligence sources revealed that a batch of fighters from the Islah Party, the Yemeni Branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, consisting of 200 fighters have arrived in Libya to fight in the ranks of the so-called Government of National Accord.

According to Yemen News Portal, the Islah Party in Ma’rib sent the fighters to Turkey under guise of being wounded in need of treatment, from where they were transferred to Tripoli.

The sources said the Islah party is trying to consolidate a military alliance with Turkey in fighting alongside it in Libya, in preparation for a possible future Turkish intervention in Yemen. Islah has been pinning its hopes on Ankara ever since relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE soured recently.

The sources pointed out that the forces of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who heads the so-called Libyan National Army loyal to the counter-government in Tobruk, have already captured a small number of Yemeni fighters from the Islah Party who are fighting in the ranks of the Government of National Accord.

The sources also pointed out that Libyan mediators demanded a ransom of up to 200,000 dollars for the release of the three Yemeni prisoners held by Haftar forces so far.