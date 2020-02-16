A spokesman for the Interior Ministry in the National Salvation Government has revealed details of major security operation, in which a large group of Saudi and Emirati nationals were arrested for espionage against the Yemeni state and people.

Spokesman Abdul-Khaleq al-Ajri indicated in a press conference on Saturday that after investigations, the Yemeni security services concluded that there are two espionage cells present inside Yemeni territory.

He confirmed that the first cell was managed by Saudi intelligence services and second one managed by the Emirati intelligence agency, and were meant to carry out acts of chaos and sabotage in order to harm the Republic of Yemen’s military, political, diplomatic and economic status, paralyse the work of state institutions and disrupt security and stability.

Officers of the Saudi cell included Major General Fahd bin Zaid al-Mutairi, Brigadier Falah bin Mohammad al-Shahrani and Mohammad Abdullah Al-Qawsi, the former Minister of the Interior.

Al-Qawsi was in charge of training for the espionage cell to carry out sabotage activities, which was planned by the Saudi intelligence. The main cell elements were located in the city of Sharurah. The espionage cell was also tasked with working on detailed reports about military institutions, checkpoints around the country, and to create false rumour that would tarnish and disrupt Yemen’s defensive capabilities, the spokesman added.