At least two children were wounded when of Saudi-led aggression coalition forces opened fire in Hodeidah province, a military official told Saba News Agency On Friday.

One child was injured by artillery shells of the aggression coalition forces in al-Suwaiq area of al-Tuhita district, while the second one, a little girl, was seriously wounded by coalition mercenaries’ shelling on the al-Jabaliya area, the official added.

Moreover, the coalition forces carried out extensive combing northeast of Hays district, and fired more than 13 mortar shells at separate locations of Kilo 16 area and the 50th Street, and two other mortar shells towards the city of Hodeidah.

A military bulldozer of the aggression coalition forces established combat fortifications south of the 50th Street, while the coalition artillery bombed separate places in the Kilo 16 area.

The official pointed out that 12 artillery shells hit al-Shajan and al-Kuei villages in the outskirts of the besieged al-Durayhimi city.

All of these attacks are in direct violation of a UN-mediated ceasefire agreement that is nominally in place in Hodeidah