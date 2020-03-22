Palestinian health officials said Sunday that the first two cases of corona virus infection have been confirmed in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that medical sources confirmed that two Palestinians who had travelled from Pakistan and entered Gaza via Egypt tested positive .

On Saturday evening, they were quarantined in Rafah, near the Egyptian border.

In addition, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Yusuf Abu al-Rish, confirmed at a press conference that two other citizens returning from Pakistan were infected last Thursday, but did not enter the Gaza Strip.

Schools, public markets and function halls in Gaza have been closed for the past two weeks to reduce the risk of corona spread. Gaza has been under constant Zionist siege since 2007, rendering most of the population blocked off from the rest of the world, and causing an intense humanitarian crisis.