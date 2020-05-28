The coronavirus Control Committee of Hadi’s government has on Thursday registered 22 new cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and four new death cases in several provinces.

The committee, in a brief statement on its account on Twitter, said the following:

مستجدات #كورونا خلال الساعات الأخيرة

تسجيل(22)حالة جديدة بينها(4) وفيات، كما يلي:

(6) في #حضرموت بينها حالة وفاة

(2) في #لحج

(5) في #شبوة

(8) في #تعز بينها حالتا وفاة

حالة وفاة في #أبين

كما سجلت حالة تعافي في #حضرموت.

لترتفع الحالات المسجلة ل(278)حالة بينها (57) وفاة و(11) تعافي — اللجنة الوطنية العليا لمواجهة وباء كورونا (@YSNECCOVID19) May 28, 2020

6 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Hadhramaut, including one death and one recovery.

2 cases in Lahj.

5 cases in Shabwah.

8 cases in Taiz, including one death.

1 death case recorded in Abyan province.

According to the committee, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Yemen since April 10 had risen to 278, including 57 deaths and 11 recoveries.