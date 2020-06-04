Health authorities in Saudi-led coalition-backed government have on Wednesday confirmed that 20 new cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded, including six deaths, in Yemen.

The Control Committee tasked with confronting corona virus said in a tweet, that it had recorded 18 new infections in Hadhramaut, including five deaths, and two cases in Taiz, including one death.

The Committee also recorded two deaths for previously recorded infections in Taiz and Hadhramout, and two recoveries in Ma’rib province.

According to the Committee, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Yemen since April 10 has risen to 419, with 95 deaths and 17 recoveries.