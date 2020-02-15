Sniper units of the Yemeni army on Friday managed to shoot 12 coalition-backed mercenaries, including a Saudi soldier in Asir region, a military official said.

According to the official, a Saudi soldier was killed in a sniper attack which took place in eastern Majaza, while a tot of 11 mercenaries killed and wounded in sniper operations in Alb, Abwab al-Hadeed area and eastern Majaza

Earlier in the day, the army forces repelled an attack carried out by mercenaries loyal to Saudi-led coalition in Abwab al-Hadeed district, killing and injuring several of them.

On Thursday, the Yemeni army and Popular Committees also repelled a large-scale attack of coalition-backed mercenaries toward Majaza front. The attack of the mercenaries lasted for three hours without achieving any progress, at the cost of several dozen mercenaries.