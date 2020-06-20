At least one Turkish soldier has been killed in northern Iraq, The Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement .

The soldier died after being wounded in clashes, AFP quoted the ministry as saying, without giving details.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has once again summoned the Turkish ambassador to Iraq, Fatih Yildiz, and handed him a strongly worded note in protest against the continued Turkish aggression against Iraqi territory.

In late 2015, Turkish regime forces repeatedly violated Iraqi territory and stationed itself in the Bashiqa area near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, which the Iraqi government has asserted constitutes aggression, a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and a violation of international law. Iraq has repeatedly demanded the withdrawal of Turkish troops.