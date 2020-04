Turkish warplanes have bombed positions for PKK in a valley in the northern Iraqi city of Duhok, an Iraqi security source said Tuesday.

According to Al-Sumariyah news website, Turkish warplanes bombed the Kohana Valley in Duhok city.

“No casualties have been reported,” the website continued.

Turkish forces resumed shelling PKK strongholds in July 2015 for the first time since the PKK announced the withdrawal of its militants from Turkish territory in 2013.