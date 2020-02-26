Libyan National Army (LNA) spokesman Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari has on Tuesday announced that a Turkish drone aircraft was shot down south of Tripoli after taking off from Maitika Airport.

Al-Mesmari said that the commander of the military operations room in the western region, Major General Al-Mabrouk al-Ghazni, confirmed the downing of a Turkish drone aircraft south of Tripoli.

“The military operations room considers these acts of Turkish terrorist hostilities to be a violation of the truce declared in the region,” he said.

“The commander of the operations room confirms the readiness of the National Army units to deal with any security threat that endangers the security and safety of the capital and our forces,” al-Mesmari said.

The Libyan National Army spokesman posted a video allegedly showing the drone wreckage.

Libya has been torn by conflict between the Western-backed Tripoli government that received major support from Turkey; and the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Haftar, which is supported by Russia and the UAE.