The resigned former Minister of Transport in the coalition-backed puppet government, Saleh al-Jabwani, has on Sunday begun a large-scale recruitment operation in Shabwah, southeastern Yemen, amid US expectations of a possible Turkish intervention.

Activists posted a photo of al-Jabwani, who has just returned from Qatar, inside a school in Ataq city, attracting dozens of young men and tribal militants in exchange for large sums of money.

معسكر صالح الجبواني في مدرسه الاوئل على مشارف عتق . الجبواني المدعوم قطريا لايبعد معسكره عن مطار التحالف سوى عده كليومترات لاتتجاوز عشره كليومترات …فلاتستغربوا فشل التحالف في الشمال فالادوات ليست بحجم الحدث والمرحله واستمرارها يعني الذهاب الي الفشل وبأصرار …د.صالح عامر pic.twitter.com/7H0a7jLVRF — خالد الحجيلي 🇦🇪+969 (@w2P5v9HGVuBXLuW) June 14, 2020

The former minister visited Turkey several times during his tenure as transport minister, during which he often asked for Turkish support.

The sudden recruitment campaign indicates that al-Jabwani has most likely assumed command of his own forces in the province.

Al-Jabwani came to lead the battle in Shabwah amid reports stated that the Saudi ambassador to Yemen is trying to convince the local tribes to fight against a possible UAE-backed separatist takeover.

The Saudi ambassador has reportedly pushed for the Hadi-appointed Governor, Mohammed Saleh Bin Eido, to leave the province.

MintPress News reported that the Turkish government is preparing a “Libya-like” military involvement in Yemen, pointing out that Turkish officers and experts are currently participating in the fighting in Yemen through training, supervision of operations and the operation of drones.

Turkish officers and advisors in Yemen are lending comprehensive support to Islah militants. The Islah Party is the Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is widely supported by the Erdogan government.

The Islah Party has been supported by the Saudi invaders since the beginning of the war in 2015, but reports show an increasing rift between Riyadh and the organisation. Saudi Arabia officially considers the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation and a threat to its Wahhabi ideology, and has banned the movement in its own country.

Beginning in 2018, dozens of Turkish officers and experts reportedly arrived in Yemen, particularly in Shabwah, Abyan, Socotra, Mahrah and the coastal Directorate of Mokha near the Bab al-Mandab Strait as well as Ma’rib, according to MintPress News.

If this development continues, the infighting between officially allied invaders and their mercenary forces may escalate even further in the near future.

This would mean there will be three armed fractions in southern Yemen: the South Yemeni separatists backed by the UAE, the Hadi government and Wahhabi groups backed by Saudi Arabia, and the Islah Party backed by Turkey.