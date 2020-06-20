[4:20 م, 20‏/6‏/2020] Brecht Jonkers: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has accused the UAE of “working to divide Yemen and foment sedition in other countries,” stressing his country’s rejection of these policies altogether.

The minister told Al-Jazeera that the UAE is trying to stir up strife and chaos in African countries and seeks to divide Yemen.

Referring to the UAE role in Libya, the Turkish minister said the intervention had a “negative impact on neighbouring countries, including Egypt and Tunisia.”

The Turkish minister’s remarks came at a time when politicians and Yemeni media loyal to the Islah Party (Yemeni Branch of the Muslim Brotherhood), which is an ideological and political ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have called on Turkey to intervene in Yemen.

MintPress News reported that the Turkish government is preparing a “Libya-like” military involvement in Yemen, pointing out that Turkish officers and experts are currently participating in the fighting in Yemen through training, supervision of operations and the operation of drones.

Turkish officers and advisors in Yemen are lending comprehensive support to Islah militants, especially now that relations between Islah and their erstwhile ally Saudi Arabia are souring.

Beginning in 2018, dozens of Turkish officers and experts reportedly arrived in Yemen, particularly in Shabwah, Abyan, Socotra, Mahrah and the coastal Directorate of Mokha near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, as well as Ma’rib, according to MintPress News.

[4:21 م, 20‏/6‏/2020] Brecht Jonkers: