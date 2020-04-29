The Turkish Foreign Ministry has stated that Libyan Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar is “seeking to establish a military dictatorship in Libya,” calling on the international community to take action to stop him.

“Haftar’s announcement of his withdrawal from the political agreement signed in Skhirat confirms his unwillingness to resolve the Libyan crisis through political dialogue,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The statement called on the international community “to respond as soon as possible to Haftar, who wants to establish a military regime in Libya.”

Haftar, commander of the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA) forces, allied to the House of Representatives based in Tobruk, announced on Monday evening that he will no abide by the 2015 agreement in Skhirat.

The commander described the agreement as “suspicious”, and stated that he would “accept the will of the Libyan people” to take over political rule of the country.

Libya has been torn by war ever since a NATO invasion destroyed the country in 2011, in which Libyan leader Muammar al-Gaddafi was brutally murdered.