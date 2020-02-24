Tribal gunmen have on Monday kidnapped a military commander of the UAE-funded Giants Brigades, known as al-Amaliqa in the west coast.

Southern activist Ghassan al-Subihi said on his Facebook page that gunmen from the Al-A’ghbara tribe kidnapped a senior leader in from the al-Amaliqa together with 12 of his companions, who were on their way to Aden, without giving the name of the commander.

According to the al-Subihi, the abduction came in a response to the kidnapping of military leaders belonging to the tribe in Aden by Saudi forces.

He added that tribal mediators had arrived at the al-A’ghbara tribe in order to negotiate the release the leader and his companions.

Earlier, the Al-Sabiha tribe threatened to cut off the coastal road in Ras al-Ara area, following the kidnapping of members of the so-called Resistance of Sabiha Brigade, named Ahmed Mohammed al-Talebi, Major General Bejash Mohammed al-Aghbari, together with other companions from a hotel in Sheikh Othman district.

Tribal coalitions wield significant influence in much of Yemen. The tribes have often been at the forefront of fighting against the Saudi and Emirati invaders.