Yemeni astronomer Ahmed al-Jawbi has revealed that Yemen will be witnessing a rare astronomical phenomenon during an upcoming annular eclipse.

“It will be dark on Yemen on Sunday, 2020/6/21 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. as a result of the solar eclipse,” al-Jawbi said on Friday.

He added: “The eclipse will reach 99% of the disk of the sun at 8:00 and 9:00 a.m. In a scene that is rarely repeated, it is an hour when the day becomes night.”

The astronomer determined the occurrence of the solar annular eclipse would be most visible in the provinces of Ma’rib, Sana’a, Raimah and Aden, while it will be partially visible to the rest of Yemen.

He also revealed that the next time an eclipse over Yemen will be visible is likely to be in 2027.