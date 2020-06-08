Health authorities in the Hadi puppet government announced on Sunday evening that the total number of cases of the new coronavirus Covid-19 has risen to 484.

The Control Committee tasked with confronting the coronavirus said in a tweet that had recorded a death case in Shabwah, bringing the death toll to 112, while the number of recovered cases reached to 23.

مستجدات الحالة الوبائية لفيروس كورونا خلال الساعات الأخيرة:

تسجيل حالتي إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا في #حضرموت.

تسجيل وفاة في #شبوة لحالة تم الإعلان عنها مسبقاً

بذلك يرتفع إجمالي عدد الحالات المسجلة إلى (484) حالة بينها (112) حالة وفاة و (23) حالة شفاء. — اللجنة الوطنية العليا لمواجهة وباء كورونا (@YSNECCOVID19) June 7, 2020

The Committee explained that the recorded cases were registered in several provinces.

In Aden, there were 130 confirmed cases, including five deaths, while the province of Hadhramaut registered 128 cases, including 48 deaths and 12 recoveries. In Taiz, 93 cases were recorded, including 24 deaths and four recoveries.

Fifty confirmed cases, including 17 deaths and two recoveries were reported in Lahj province, while 24 cases, including seven deaths were written down in Shabwah. In the occupied parts of Dhalea province, 15 confirmed cases were detected, including four deaths.

Thirteen Covid-19 case were recorded in the occupied parts of Ma’rib, including four deaths and two recoveries. In occupied Abyan, 12 coronavirus infections were reported, including two deaths and four recoveries. In occupied Mahrah, two cases were recorded, including one death and one recovery.