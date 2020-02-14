The air defences of the Yemeni army have shot down a warplane belonging to Saudi-led coalition in Jawf province the spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces said on Friday.

According to Yemeni army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e, the air defences were able to shoot down a Tornado type plane over Jawf’s airspace while it was carrying out hostile missions.

The warplane was shot down by a sophisticated surface-to-air missile with modern technology, he added.

“The sky of Yemen is not a picnic place, and the enemy has to calculate and think about [flying into it] a thousand times over,” Yahya Sare’e said.

It is mainly used as a strike/attack aircraft and was a collaborative project between Germany, Italy and the UK.

The Tornado GR4 is used to attack enemy targets and can be used in a reconnaissance role. The Tornado F3 is the RAF’s primary air defense fighter.

Weapons – including the Storm Shadow cruise missile – and upgrades mean that the Tornado is more versatile and can hit targets from a significant distance.