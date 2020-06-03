The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam has described the outcome of the donors’ conference for Yemen hosted by Saudi Arabia as “a double bankruptcy for Saudi Arabia.”

“Real support for Yemen would be to stop the war and lift the blockade,” he said.

“Because of the aggression and imposing of the blockade, the Saudi-led aggression forces have been morally and politically bankrupt, and the donor conference has been exposed as a mere cover of support for Yemen,” Abdulsalam said on his Twitter account.

e addressed the participating donors, saying: “The supposed donors should not have been cooperating witg the propaganda of criminals.”

“We say to any country that wants to help Yemen: support Yemen by lifting the embargo and working to stop the aggression,” he explained.

Abdulsalam’s new comment is an extension of his previous comment on Monday, in which he described the conference as a “ridiculous attempt to beautify their ugly criminal face.”

He called on the international community to work to stop the unjust aggression and to “not go along with the criminals in their crimes, tyranny and absurdity.”