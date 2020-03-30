Head of the national negotiating delegation Mohammed Abdulsalam has on Sunday affirmed that “there is no choice before the continued aggression except to defend the dignity of the nation.”

“It is natural to face the aggression with such painful responses,” he said, commenting on the large military operation carried out by the Yemeni army against sensitive targets in Saudi lands Sunday night.

“The continuation of the aggression and the blockade means the continuation of response operations,” he added.

Abdulsalam indicated that the statement issued by the Saudi-led coalition after the major operation “would only be appropriate for a country that has been attacked, not for a state that has been attacking Yemen for five years.”

“The aggression countries launched more than 60 raids on Saturday and 20 raids today,” he explained. “If they want to stop our operations, the aggression must be stopped and the siege be lifted.”

Yemen’s top diplomat pointed out that the Yemeni people are on the position of defense in front of an American-led coalition.

“The Yemeni people want peace, away from the position of being targeted and blockaded. It is in our interest to stop the aggression before anything else.”

Mohammed Abdulsalam concluded his statement by saying: “The UN Secretary-General’s call is welcomed, but the aggression coalition countries have to issue a clear decision to stop the aggression and let the Yemenis decide their fate.”