An Iranian diplomat and the spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement have on Tuesday met to discuss the humanitarian situation in Yemen as a result of the continued war and siege imposed by Saudi-led coalition, as well as ways to deliver humanitarian aid and medicines to confront the corona virus in Yemen.

The meeting happened though a telephone call between the head of the national negotiating delegation and official spokesperson for Ansarullah, Mohammed Abdulsalam, and top aide to the Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Asghar Khaji, at dawn on Tuesday.

Abdulsalam and Khaji discussed the political developments as well as those on the battlefields, the danger of the spread of the corona virus and the acute shortage of possibilities to confront it due to the ongoing military aggression and siege.

The Iranian official stressed in the necessity of speeding up the delivery of humanitarian aid and medicines after the outbreak of Covid-19 in Yemen.

Earlier, Abdulsalam had directed a warning to the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, mentioning the consequences of the continuation of its war and siege on Yemen, and the prevention of entry of food, medicine and fuel ships.

The invading coalition is currently still waging economic war against Yemen, by tightening the blockade and restricting the flow of food, medicine and fuel by holding ships hostage at sea.