At least three citizens were killed on Wednesday when the Saudi-led aggression coalition warplanes wage an airstrike on Saada province, a security official reported.

According to the official, the airstrike hit a car carrying citizens on the main road in al-Aqeeq area of Kitaf district, killing the three people inside and destroying the car completely.

The Ansarullah Media Center has released several photos showing Wednesday’s crime.

Meanwhile, another citizen was injured when a bomb went off today morning dropped earlier by the coalition fighter jets on Razih district in the same province.

Earlier in the day, warplanes dropped a cluster bomb on a citizen’s house in al-Subaha area of Sana’a, injuring four family members, including two children.