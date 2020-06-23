At least three people were killed and a fourth one injured on Tuesday, in separate assassination attempts in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden.

According to the Yemen News Portal website, unknown gunmen on a motorcycle assassinated two recruits belonging to the factions known as the Naji Al-Yahary Brigades, which are loyal to the UAE-backed separatist Security Belt forces. The recruits were standing next to the Zahra Hotel in Dar Saad district when they were killed.

The attackers fled the scene, and the motive of the attack is as of yet not clear. However, Aden has been the scene to violent infighting between separatist militias and supporters of the Islah Party.

The incident came just hours after gunmen in the city of Sha’ab killed a citizen called Omar Abdelbari and wounded another, named Mukhtar Nasser Saeed.

Meanwhile, gunmen believed to be in service of the Southern Transitional Council have launched raids on homes in al-Khadhra city, under the pretext of “seeking terrorists.”

The disputes between the Hadi puppet government and the UAE-backed STC are raging all over the city. While the STC is nominally in control of the city, the separatist militia has recently suffered from an insurgency of dissident armed factions within its ranks.