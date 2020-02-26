Protesters from the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, confirmed to news agencies on Wednesday the killing of three young protesters near Tahrir Square, as a result of smoke bombs and bullets of hunting rifles.

The demonstrator, Haider Salem, explained that two protesters were killed near Tahrir Square, between the tunnel and al-Khulani, after smoke grenades launched by riot police penetrated the head of one and chest of the second victim.

Salem added that a third protester was killed, late at night at the aforementioned site near Tahrir Square, after receiving a gunshot from a hunting rifle, which resulted in an immediate death.

Other protesters, who declined to be named, confirmed that dozens of protesters suffered from suffocation, and were wounded as a result of riot police tear gas grenades and bullets