Turkish Health Minister Fakhreddin Goja has confirmed on late Wednesday evening that the death toll from the plane that skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport has risen to 3 people, while the amount of injuries have reached 179.

The minister was cited by Anatolia news agency as saying that three people were killed and 179 injured.

Earlier, it was announced that one person had been killed and 157 injured.

On Wednesday, a civilian passenger plane belonging to a private Turkish company from the western state of Izmir, crashed after landing violently at the Istanbul airport, causing it to split into three parts.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said said in an interview on NTV that the reason for the severe emergency landing was bad weather.

Video footage on Turkish media showed the wreckage of the plane in a field adjacent to the end of the runway.

The video also showed heavy rain and strong winds at the time, with smoke coming from one of the engines as passengers climb out of the fuselage onto the wings of the plane and away from the crash site.