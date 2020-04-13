Military officials in India and Pakistan said Sunday that artillery shelling on the border between the two countries had killed three Indian civilians and wounded two Pakistanis”

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire on the border line dividing the disputed Kashmir region. The exchange of fire began on Saturday and continued into Sunday.

“Pakistani forces targeted civilians living near the border line, killing three people, including a child and a woman, and injuring five others,” a police chief in Indian occupied Kashmir said.

Major General Babar Iftikhar of the public relations wing of the Pakistani army on the other hand said that “two Pakistani civilians were injured by shelling from the Indian side.”