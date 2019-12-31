The Yemeni army’s air defences have shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Saudi-led coalition forces in the airspace of Hajjah province, northern Yemen, military spokesman Yahay Sare’e said on Tuesday.

According to the military Spokesman, the air defences of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees were able to shoot down an unmanned aerial vehicle of the Phantom type in the area of Hiran.

The plane was shot down with an appropriate weapon while it was carrying out hostilities over the area, he said.

The plane is used by the Sudanese mercenary forces hired by Saudi-led coalition, he added.

The downing of Phantom the spy plane comes in less than 24 hours after the Yemeni air defences announced the shooting down of two spy planes of the coalition in the airspace of Saada and Hodeidah provinces.

“The violation of Yemeni airspace is not permissible,” Brigadier General Sare’e stressed on Monday.